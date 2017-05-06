LIVE TV
  3. Bengaluru Wrap — Wipro gets e-mail threat; govt seeks more time on Bellandur Lake & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 May 2017 11:34 AM

  • Wipro has received an anonymous e-mail warning of an attack on all its Bengaluru offices if it did not pay up Rs 500 crore in digital currency of bitcoins through an online link.

  • The Karnataka government will appeal before the NGT to seek extension to clean up the highly polluted Bellandur Lake. The NGT had given a one-month deadline to the state.

  • In a clear sign that south Bengaluru is finally set to be connected by Metro, tenders were called on Friday for allotment of parking lots for 6 Metro stations from Rajajinagar to Yelachenahalli.

  • Bengaluru development minister KJ George has explained the reason behind Karnataka cities’ low rank in Swachh Bharat Sarvekshan. He said that this is due to the fact that 434 cities were surveyed in 2017 from just 43 in 2016.

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their disappointing run in the ongoing Indian Premier League as they lost to Kings XI Punjab by 20 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

First Published | 6 May 2017 11:34 AM
Read News On:

Swachh Bharat Sarvekshan

