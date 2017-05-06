In Your World — North Korea-US standoff; floods in mid-west United States & more

North Korea on Friday accused the US and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un involving bio-chemical weapons. In a statement carried on state media, North Korea’s Ministry of State Security said it will “ferret out and mercilessly destroy” the “terrorists” in the CIA and South Korean intelligence agency for targeting its supreme leadership.

Just 36 hours before the final run-off in the French Presidential elections on Sunday, the campaign emails of Emanuel Macron were published online in what the Centrist candidate’s party described as a “massive” computer hack. A user named EMLEAKS to Pastebin posted close to 9GB data online. Macron, who is billed as the favourite to win the elections, faces far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the final run-off.

US President Donald Trump’s dream of an alternative healthcare measure may not be fully realized yet as the healthcare bill now heads to the Senate after being cleared by the House of Representatives on Thursday. Trump’s Republicans celebrated the repeal of Obamacare on Friday but the Democrats say that the bill’s fate is not certain. The Democrats added that the end law could appear much different from what went narrowly through the House of Representatives.

A hard-line cleric and presidential candidate challenged Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a televised debate on Friday over the nuclear deal with world powers. In the second debate of six presidential candidates of May 19 elections, Ebrahim Raisi stopped short of saying the atomic accord should be scrapped. He said he will be committed to the deal, but added that the deal has no benefits for Iranian people.

Floodwaters are receding in many hard-hit Midwestern communities, but the worst is yet to come on the Mississippi River. Heavy rain last weekend prompted a sudden rise in rivers in the central US. Nine deaths have been blamed on floods and flash floods. River levels are dropping along the Black River in Missouri and Arkansas, and the Meramec River in suburban St. Louis. However, problems persist on the Mississippi River.

First Published | 6 May 2017 11:47 AM