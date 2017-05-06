Kolkata Wrap — H1N1 claims first vicitim in city this year; Mamata blames real estate players & more

A 56-year-old man from Kolkata succumbed to swine flu on Friday, making it the first case of H1N1 death in thecity. With this, the death toll due to H1N1 in the state rises to 3.

With the successful trial run of bike taxis over the last one and a half months in new town, authorities have decided to expand the service to sector 5 soon.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the stir in Bhangar against the power sub-station project earlier this year was a conspiracy hatched by 3 promoting entities that wanted the land there.

Police have been chasing out illegal encroachers from the new market area but the persistent hawkers keep returning. Even surprise eviction drives have failed to check them.

The carcass of a Ganges river dolphin was found floating near Hanuman Ghat adjacent to Chandernagore Urdi Bazar in the river Hooghly on Friday morning.

First Published | 6 May 2017 11:34 AM