LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Kolkata Wrap — H1N1 claims first vicitim in city this year; Mamata blames real estate players & more

Kolkata Wrap — H1N1 claims first vicitim in city this year; Mamata blames real estate players & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 May 2017 11:34 AM

  • A 56-year-old man from Kolkata succumbed to swine flu on Friday, making it the first case of H1N1 death in thecity. With this, the death toll due to H1N1 in the state rises to 3.

  • With the successful trial run of bike taxis over the last one and a half months in new town, authorities have decided to expand the service to sector 5 soon.

  • Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the stir in Bhangar against the power sub-station project earlier this year was a conspiracy hatched by 3 promoting entities that wanted the land there.

  • Police have been chasing out illegal encroachers from the new market area but the persistent hawkers keep returning. Even surprise eviction drives have failed to check them.

  • The carcass of a Ganges river dolphin was found floating near Hanuman Ghat adjacent to Chandernagore Urdi Bazar in the river Hooghly on Friday morning.

First Published | 6 May 2017 11:34 AM
Read News On:

Bhangar

Chandernagore Urdi Bazar

H1N1 death

Hanuman Ghat

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Uber announces new update for hassle-free rides

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera given charge of Justin Bieber’s security in India

National

Ludhiana: One person dies after car hits tree, in Kitchlu Nagar area

Sports

Lionel Messi’s four-game international ban reduced to one by FIFA

More Videos

Bengaluru Wrap — Wipro gets e-mail threat; govt seeks more time on Bellandur Lake & more

Metro Wrap — Air craft cleaning robot at IGI Airport; Navi Mumbai airport facing delay & more

Business Wrap — India extends space diplomacy; Ambuja Cement and ACC might merge together & more

Sports Wrap — RCB crash to another defeat by KXIP in IPL 2017; Messi’s ban lifted after appeal & more

War of words between BCCI and COA turns into a no-holds-barred brawl

World Crime — Minister killed near Prez Palace in Somalia; ex-NBA player arrested in drug bust & more

In Your World — Prince Philip to retire from royal duties; Russia, Turkey, Iran sign memorandum & more

Crime Wrap — Nirbhaya case verdict today; complaint against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.