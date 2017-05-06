LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 May 2017 11:20 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad back on the track as they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in the thrilling contest at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium to keep their hope alive for the play off’s. Yuvraj Singh yet again emerged the star for Hyderabad. Earlier, Pune scored 148 runs for the loss of 8 wickets with million dollar man Ben Stokes scored handy 39 runs in just 25 balls with partnering skipper Smith who smashed 34 runs which gave a defendable total. MS Dhoni also scored quick fire 31 runs in just 21 balls. In reply to this David Warner and Yuvraj Singh helped Hyderabad past their total to win the match.

First Published | 6 May 2017 11:20 PM
