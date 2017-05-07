BUSINESSX: RBI to draw up a list of 40 defaulters; Suresh Prabhu says railways will save Rs 41,000 crore in the next 10 years

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the RBI and the banks concerned will draw up a list of about 40 top defaulters for resolving the issue of mounting non-performing assets under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Bad loans in banks had risen to nearly Rs 6 lakh crore a year ago, and the public sector had a share of Rs 5 lakh crore in it.

Commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that a committee set up by her ministry will take up the concerns of exporters regarding an expected increase in fund requirement under GST regime with the council headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley and comprising all states. She also promised to rework the Foreign Trade Policy from July 1 to bring it in sync with the new tax regime.

Union minister Suresh Prabhu has said that the railways will save Rs 41,000 crore in the next 10 years on energy cost on account of its thrust on solar power generation and electrification. The railway minister informed that only 42 per cent of railway tracks across India have been electrified so far. The figure will get doubled in the next 5 years, he said. He added that the railway is committed to reach the target of generating 1,000 MW solar power across the country in the coming years.

India has beaten world leader China in the sales of 2-wheeler vehicles. In 2016 a total of 17.7 million two-wheelers were sold in India, making the country the biggest two-wheeler market in the world. Scooter sales alone accounted for over 5 million of those figures, while motorcycles in the 100cc segment accounted for 6.5 million unit sales in India in 2016.

Amazon India has seen a 150 % growth in the last one year in its grocery segment, on the back of repeat customers and Prime membership. The Company has been working hard on making its FMCG and groceries category strong in the last one year with nearly 19 lakh products into the category and giving the largest selection options.

