LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. BUSINESSX: RBI to draw up a list of 40 defaulters; Suresh Prabhu says railways will save Rs 41,000 crore in the next 10 years

BUSINESSX: RBI to draw up a list of 40 defaulters; Suresh Prabhu says railways will save Rs 41,000 crore in the next 10 years

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 7 May 2017 12:05 PM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the RBI and the banks concerned will draw up a list of about 40 top defaulters for resolving the issue of mounting non-performing assets under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Bad loans in banks had risen to nearly Rs 6 lakh crore a year ago, and the public sector had a share of Rs 5 lakh crore in it.

Commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that a committee set up by her ministry will take up the concerns of exporters regarding an expected increase in fund requirement under GST regime with the council headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley and comprising all states. She also promised to rework the Foreign Trade Policy from July 1 to bring it in sync with the new tax regime.

Union minister Suresh Prabhu has said that the railways will save Rs 41,000 crore in the next 10 years on energy cost on account of its thrust on solar power generation and electrification. The railway minister informed that only 42 per cent of railway tracks across India have been electrified so far. The figure will get doubled in the next 5 years, he said. He added that the railway is committed to reach the target of generating 1,000 MW solar power across the country in the coming years.

India has beaten world leader China in the sales of 2-wheeler vehicles. In 2016 a total of 17.7 million two-wheelers were sold in India, making the country the biggest two-wheeler market in the world. Scooter sales alone accounted for over 5 million of those figures, while motorcycles in the 100cc segment accounted for 6.5 million unit sales in India in 2016.

Amazon India has seen a 150 % growth in the last one year in its grocery segment, on the back of repeat customers and Prime membership. The Company has been working hard on making its FMCG and groceries category strong in the last one year with nearly 19 lakh products into the category and giving the largest selection options.

First Published | 7 May 2017 12:05 PM
Read News On:

Scooter sales

Union minister Suresh Prabhu

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

China’s forex reserves rise

Entertainment

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor requests fans not to get personal and troll celebrities

National

Kapil Mishra’s charge against Kejriwal unbelievable: Manish Sisodia

Sports

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Goal of the Month award; Mat Hummels now suspicious

More Videos

From red corridors of Chhattisgarh, NewsX brings the ground report over Abhujhmad

SNAP SPORTS: Mumbai Indians qualifies for IPL playoffs; Manchester City routs Crystal Palace 5-0

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

In Your World — North Korea-US standoff; floods in mid-west United States & more

Kolkata Wrap — H1N1 claims first vicitim in city this year; Mamata blames real estate players & more

Bengaluru Wrap — Wipro gets e-mail threat; govt seeks more time on Bellandur Lake & more

Metro Wrap — Air craft cleaning robot at IGI Airport; Navi Mumbai airport facing delay & more

Business Wrap — India extends space diplomacy; Ambuja Cement and ACC might merge together & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.