SNAP SPORTS: Mumbai Indians qualifies for IPL playoffs; Manchester City routs Crystal Palace 5-0

West Indian duo Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard scored quickfire fifties as Mumbai Indians qualified for IPL 10 playoffs with a massive 146 run win against Delhi Daredevils.

Jaidev Unadkat took 5 wickets, including a last-over hat-trick while Ben Stokes took 3 wickets and scored 39 off just 25 balls as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.

Manchester City demonstrated a master class with a 5-0 rout of Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium. The win strengthened their chances of a top 4 finish in the season.

Germany’s Laura Siegemund fought back from a set down to beat Johanna Konta of Great Britain 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Spain’s Dani Pedrosa overcame Honda teammate and compatriot Marc Marquez in a thrilling duel to win the pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

