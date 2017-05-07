LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. SNAP SPORTS: Mumbai Indians qualifies for IPL playoffs; Manchester City routs Crystal Palace 5-0

SNAP SPORTS: Mumbai Indians qualifies for IPL playoffs; Manchester City routs Crystal Palace 5-0

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 7 May 2017 12:06 PM

West Indian duo Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard scored quickfire fifties as Mumbai Indians qualified for IPL 10 playoffs with a massive 146 run win against Delhi Daredevils.

Jaidev Unadkat took 5 wickets, including a last-over hat-trick while Ben Stokes took 3 wickets and scored 39 off just 25 balls as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.

Manchester City demonstrated a master class with a 5-0 rout of Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium. The win strengthened their chances of a top 4 finish in the season.

Germany’s Laura Siegemund fought back from a set down to beat Johanna Konta of Great Britain 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Spain’s Dani Pedrosa overcame Honda teammate and compatriot Marc Marquez in a thrilling duel to win the pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

First Published | 7 May 2017 12:06 PM
Read News On:

SNAP SPORTS

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

China’s forex reserves rise

Entertainment

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor requests fans not to get personal and troll celebrities

National

Kapil Mishra’s charge against Kejriwal unbelievable: Manish Sisodia

Sports

La Liga: James Rodriguez and Morata on target as Real Madrid steamrolls Granada

More Videos

From red corridors of Chhattisgarh, NewsX brings the ground report over Abhujhmad

BUSINESSX: RBI to draw up a list of 40 defaulters; Suresh Prabhu says railways will save Rs 41,000 crore in the next 10 years

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

In Your World — North Korea-US standoff; floods in mid-west United States & more

Kolkata Wrap — H1N1 claims first vicitim in city this year; Mamata blames real estate players & more

Bengaluru Wrap — Wipro gets e-mail threat; govt seeks more time on Bellandur Lake & more

Metro Wrap — Air craft cleaning robot at IGI Airport; Navi Mumbai airport facing delay & more

Business Wrap — India extends space diplomacy; Ambuja Cement and ACC might merge together & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.