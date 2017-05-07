LIVE TV
  From red corridors of Chhattisgarh, NewsX brings the ground report over Abhujhmad

From red corridors of Chhattisgarh, NewsX brings the ground report over Abhujhmad

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 7 May 2017 12:47 PM

NewsX ventured into the liberated land of the red army in Abhujhmad, a territory not known to many. Abhujhmad is deeply forested mountainous terrain in Narayanpur district surrounded by Bijapur district and Dantewada district.

Ever since Independence, Abhujhmad has been known as a liberated land for the naxals.

The terrain is so inhospitable and inaccessible that neither the land nor scientific survey could be conducted here since the last 70 years.

NewsX is the only national channel to venture into the land of the naxals.

Around 300km from state capital Raipur, the liberated land starts which is spread around 4000 sq area with no official data about the population residing in the area.

Abhujhmad is said to be the naxal’s strongest territory.

Abhujhmad

Dantewada district

Narayanpur district

