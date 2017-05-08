Sports Wrap — KKR cruise to another win in IPL 2017; Carreno Busta wins Estoril Open Title & more

RCB skipper Virat Kohli failed yet again as his side slumped to a 6-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight riders. Meanwhile, Hashim Amla’s 104 runs went in vain when Gujarat Lions beat Kings XI Punjab by 6-wickets in the IPL.

The BCCI gave its nod for the Indian team to defend the ICC Champions Trophy title. Earlier, the probability loomed large that BCCI might just not send the team to participate in the tournament.

Arsenal’s hopes of making the Champions League next season strengthened when they humbled Manchester United 2-0 as Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck netted for them. Elsewhere, Southampton held Liverpool in a stalemate.

Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain defeated Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller 6-2, 7-6 on Sunday to win the Estoril Open title. This is Busta’s third career title.

Romania’s third seed Simona Halep had the perfect start in her Madrid Open title defence, easing past Czech Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, in less than an hour.

