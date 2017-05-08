LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sports Wrap — KKR cruise to another win in IPL 2017; Carreno Busta wins Estoril Open Title & more

Sports Wrap — KKR cruise to another win in IPL 2017; Carreno Busta wins Estoril Open Title & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 8 May 2017 11:48 AM

  • RCB skipper Virat Kohli failed yet again as his side slumped to a 6-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight riders. Meanwhile, Hashim Amla’s 104 runs went in vain when Gujarat Lions beat Kings XI Punjab by 6-wickets in the IPL.

  • The BCCI gave its nod for the Indian team to defend the ICC Champions Trophy title. Earlier, the probability loomed large that BCCI might just not send the team to participate in the tournament.

  • Arsenal’s hopes of making the Champions League next season strengthened when they humbled Manchester United 2-0 as Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck netted for them. Elsewhere, Southampton held Liverpool in a stalemate.

  • Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain defeated Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller 6-2, 7-6 on Sunday to win the Estoril Open title. This is Busta’s third career title.

  • Romania’s third seed Simona Halep had the perfect start in her Madrid Open title defence, easing past Czech Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, in less than an hour.

First Published | 8 May 2017 11:48 AM
Read News On:

Estoril Open title

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Royal Enfield in talks to acquire Italian brand Ducati

Entertainment

Justin Bieber to appear on ‘Koffee With Karan’

National

NEET Exam 2017: 9 arrested in Patna, Jaipur over question paper leak

Sports

Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy announced

More Videos

In Your World — Macron to be next French president; US-North Korea conflict deepens & more

Business Wrap — CBI probe exposes shell companies; Ganga joins world’s top river cruises & more

World Crime — Palestinian girl shot dead in Israel; assault on Sydney Harbour bridge & more

Metro Wrap — Another close shave at IGI Airport; police gears up for Justin Bieber’s concert & more

From red corridors of Chhattisgarh, NewsX brings the ground report over Abhujhmad

SNAP SPORTS: Mumbai Indians qualifies for IPL playoffs; Manchester City routs Crystal Palace 5-0

BUSINESSX: RBI to draw up a list of 40 defaulters; Suresh Prabhu says railways will save Rs 41,000 crore in the next 10 years

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.