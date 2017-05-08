Metro Wrap — Another close shave at IGI Airport; police gears up for Justin Bieber’s concert & more

DELHI: Disaster was averted at the IGI Airport on Sunday when the tail wing of a Srinagar-bound Jet Airways aircraft hit the wing of a Patna-bound Jet Airways aircraft when the planes were preparing for take-off.

Auto component major Bosch will restart operations at its Bengaluru plant on Monday after the KSPCB clarified that its closure notice is not applicable to the company.

For the upcoming Justin Bieber concert on May 10, the Mumbai Police has prepared a detailed security plan for the singer which includes a cover of 500 personnel and use of drone cameras.

Following a step by step process of preparing around 70 ambulances, the Tamil Nadu government will launch them within this week.

In a move that will bring the far suburbs closer to the heart of Mumbai, the MMRDA plans to start construction work on five Metro corridors by December 2017.

In order to beautify Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has come up with a plan to develop parks at 100 locations across the city.

BMTC's sightseeing bus service-Bengaluru Darshini now sees an average of only 300 passengers a month that translates to just 10 tickets per day against the seating capacity of 42.

Passengers who walk into Chennai's busy railway stations are at the mercy of restaurants as most food stalls on the stations are either closed permanently or non-operational.

Kolkata received respite from sweltering heat as humidity dropped due to a weather formation that may also lead to thunderstorms in the next 2 days.

Delhi Metro services were affected for over 4 hours on Sunday when a technical snag hit the Yellow Line, connecting Huda City Centre and Samaypur Badli.

8 May 2017