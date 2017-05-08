LIVE TV
Metro Wrap — Another close shave at IGI Airport; police gears up for Justin Bieber’s concert & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 8 May 2017 11:56 AM

  • DELHI: Disaster was averted at the IGI Airport on Sunday when the tail wing of a Srinagar-bound Jet Airways aircraft hit the wing of a Patna-bound Jet Airways aircraft when the planes were preparing for take-off.

  • BENGALURU: Auto component major Bosch will restart operations at its Bengaluru plant on Monday after the KSPCB clarified that its closure notice is not applicable to the company.

  • MUMBAI: For the upcoming Justin Bieber concert on May 10, the Mumbai Police has prepared a detailed security plan for the singer which includes a cover of 500 personnel and use of drone cameras.

  • CHENNAI: Following a step by step process of preparing around 70 ambulances, the Tamil Nadu government will launch them within this week.

  • MUMBAI: In a move that will bring the far suburbs closer to the heart of Mumbai, the MMRDA plans to start construction work on five Metro corridors by December 2017.

  • HYDERABAD: In order to beautify Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has come up with a plan to develop parks at 100 locations across the city.

  • BENGALURU: BMTC’s sightseeing bus service-Bengaluru Darshini now sees an average of only 300 passengers a month that translates to just 10 tickets per day against the seating capacity of 42.

  • CHENNAI: Passengers who walk into Chennai’s busy railway stations are at the mercy of restaurants as most food stalls on the stations are either closed permanently or non-operational.

  • KOLKATA: Kolkata received respite from sweltering heat as humidity dropped due to a weather formation that may also lead to thunderstorms in the next 2 days.

  • DELHI: Delhi Metro services were affected for over 4 hours on Sunday when a technical snag hit the Yellow Line, connecting Huda City Centre and Samaypur Badli.

First Published | 8 May 2017 11:56 AM
