Business Wrap — CBI probe exposes shell companies; Ganga joins world's top river cruises & more
8 May 2017
- A complex web of 339 shell companies used to divert Rs 2,900 crore and cheat banks has been exposed by the CBI in its probes during the last 3 years. The shells were used by the suspects to divert loans, create fake invoices and for round-tripping of funds to evade taxes. The findings of the CBI are just the tip of the iceberg as these were the cases in which the agency found legally-tenable evidence of wrongdoing.
- Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said that the NDA government has taken up railway projects worth Rs 90,000 crores in the north east region ever since it came to power in 2013. He also said that his ministry is committed to connect all states in the north-east with broad gauge lines, and that efforts are also on to electrify all broad guage lines in the region. The minister said that in 2016-17, 26 new trains were introduced for the north east.
- The river Ganga has been ranked among the top river cruises in the world by international publication Conde Nast Traveller. The global luxury and lifestyle magazine has placed the luxury cruise vessel Ganges Voyager II, which sails on the Ganga from Kolkata to Varanasi, among the top 6 river cruises to take in 2017. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that massive work is underway in the Ganges to bring it on par with international river ways.
- The euro and markets rallied after centrist French candidate Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen to win the French presidential elections. Now, Macron faces the uphill task of pulling France out of its economic slug for which he will need to implement his reforms urgently. However, for that he needs the backing of Parliament for which his party En Marche must do well in the legislative polls next month.
- Oil prices rose on Monday on the back of a Macron win in the French presidential election and on expectation that an OPEC-led production cut would be extended to cover the rest of 2017 as well. The cut was initially scheduled to end in June. Oil prices firmed up due to Emmanuel Macron’s win as that predicted a more stable European market. The rise comes after steep falls last week driven by high supplies from countries that are not participating in the cuts.
