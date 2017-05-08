LIVE TV
In Your World — Macron to be next French president; US-North Korea conflict deepens & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 8 May 2017 12:46 PM

  • Centrist Emanuel Macron was elected as the next President of France with around 66% votes cast in his favour in Sunday’s final run-off. Macron, who will be the youngest President of the country, defeated far-right candidate Marine Le pen, who managed less than 34% of the votes cast. Macron’s victory came as a relief to the European Union as the 39-year-old holds a business centric vision of the Union’s integration.

  • Marine Le Pen said in her presidential concession speech, after she was defeated by Emmanuel Macron in the Presidential elections on Sunday night, that she would make “deep” changes to her party. There has long been internal talk of changing the name of the party. Senior party members said that a name change would help Le Pen further distance herself from the party’s anti-Semitic past and her hard-line father, party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.

  • Amidst the rising tensions with the United States, North Korea detained another U.S citizen on Sunday, the country’s state media reported. Charges of carrying out “hostile activities” were labelled on Pyongyang University of Science and Technology employee Kim Hak Song. However, the North Korean state media did not clarify on the kind of “hostile activities” Song allegedly carried out.

  • A day ahead of the presidential election, South Korean front-runners made their final efforts to gain or consolidate voter support on Monday. Moon Jae-in from the main opposition Democratic Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the centrist People’s Party are perceived as top players in the presidential race. Moon is leading the race with an estimated approval rating of more than 40 percent.

  • Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed joy on Sunday night at meeting with the 82 Chibok schoolgirls newly freed from Boko Haram extremists. Buhari said on his Twitter account that he would do everything in his power to ensure the freedom & safe return of all captives of Boko Haram. Minutes later, the 74-year-old president departed for London immediately for medical checkups as fears for his health continue.

First Published | 8 May 2017 12:28 PM
Read News On:

Moon Jae in

President of France

