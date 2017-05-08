LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. World Crime — Palestinian girl shot dead in Israel; assault on Sydney Harbour bridge & more

World Crime — Palestinian girl shot dead in Israel; assault on Sydney Harbour bridge & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 8 May 2017 12:19 PM

  • Israeli paramilitary police officers shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian teenage girl, who tried to attack them at an entrance to Jerusalem‘s Old City on Sunday.

  • A 27-year-old Dutch tourist was indecently assaulted on the Sydney Harbour Bridge by two Asian-origin men, who offered to take a photo with her and escaped after the assault.

  • French national Thierry Frezeir, who was kidnapped in eastern Chad on March 23, was freed and brought to Sudan after a major security operation by the Sudanese security forces.

  • Hapoel Tel Aviv striker Toto Tamuz was arrested after a pitch brawl that was caused by the footballer reacting to his cousin’s arrest for throwing a water bottle on the pitch.

  • A 23-year-old man died from a stab wound after being stabbed by unidentified assailants in west London. Police have opened a murder investigation and urged witnesses to come forward.

First Published | 8 May 2017 12:19 PM
Read News On:

Hapoel Tel Aviv

Israeli paramilitary police

Palestinian girl

Sudanese security forces

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Thierry Frezeir

Toto Tamuz

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Royal Enfield in talks to acquire Italian brand Ducati

Entertainment

Justin Bieber to appear on ‘Koffee With Karan’

National

PM Modi’s chest has shrunk to 56 mm: Congress

Sports

Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy announced

More Videos

In Your World — Macron to be next French president; US-North Korea conflict deepens & more

Business Wrap — CBI probe exposes shell companies; Ganga joins world’s top river cruises & more

Metro Wrap — Another close shave at IGI Airport; police gears up for Justin Bieber’s concert & more

Sports Wrap — KKR cruise to another win in IPL 2017; Carreno Busta wins Estoril Open Title & more

From red corridors of Chhattisgarh, NewsX brings the ground report over Abhujhmad

SNAP SPORTS: Mumbai Indians qualifies for IPL playoffs; Manchester City routs Crystal Palace 5-0

BUSINESSX: RBI to draw up a list of 40 defaulters; Suresh Prabhu says railways will save Rs 41,000 crore in the next 10 years

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.