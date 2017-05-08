World Crime — Palestinian girl shot dead in Israel; assault on Sydney Harbour bridge & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
8 May 2017
12:19 PM
- Israeli paramilitary police officers shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian teenage girl, who tried to attack them at an entrance to Jerusalem‘s Old City on Sunday.
- A 27-year-old Dutch tourist was indecently assaulted on the Sydney Harbour Bridge by two Asian-origin men, who offered to take a photo with her and escaped after the assault.
- French national Thierry Frezeir, who was kidnapped in eastern Chad on March 23, was freed and brought to Sudan after a major security operation by the Sudanese security forces.
- Hapoel Tel Aviv striker Toto Tamuz was arrested after a pitch brawl that was caused by the footballer reacting to his cousin’s arrest for throwing a water bottle on the pitch.
- A 23-year-old man died from a stab wound after being stabbed by unidentified assailants in west London. Police have opened a murder investigation and urged witnesses to come forward.
First Published
|
8 May 2017
12:19 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party