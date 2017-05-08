LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Mumbai go head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 8 May 2017 8:49 PM

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Monday.

Hyderabad, which come into the match on the back of two consecutive losses, have made three changes, replacing Ashish Nehra, Kane Williamson and Bipul Sharma with Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Nabi and Vijay Shankar.

Earlier, Gujarat Lions rode on some powerful batting to defeat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday evening.

Gujarat now have eight points from 12 matches, while Punjab remain on 10 points from 11 matches.

First Published | 8 May 2017 8:49 PM
Read News On:

champions Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mohammed Nabi

Mohammed Siraj

Vijay Shankar

