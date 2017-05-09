LIVE TV
Watch: Top stories from the World of Business

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 9 May 2017 12:18 PM

Bharti Airtel is partnering with taxi aggregator Ola to offer a range of digital services to customers. Ola will leverage Airtel’s integrated suite of enterprise services to power its operations, while Airtel will leverage Ola’s vast network of driver-partners. Ola Money will also be integrated within MyAirtel app and Airtel website to enable recharge/payment of Airtel prepaid mobile/DTH and mobile/broadband bills through Ola Money.

Tata Technologies has acquired Swedish Engineering firm Escenda, allowing it to enhance its scale and service offering across Europe. Escenda is a leader in product engineering and design for Sweden’s automotive sector. The proposed buyout follows Tata Technologies’ $26-million investment in setting up a new innovation and development centre in the UK.

An expert panel set up by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has recommended additional tax on highly processed foods & items with high fat, sugar and salt content. The regulator however did not specify the exact tax rate to be implemented. It also suggested a ban on advertising of junk foods on children’s channels or during kids’ shows on TV.

Flipkart is expanding its private label business to 35 new product categories as it looks to improve margins. The Company will add private label products in electronic accessories, personal audio, home decor, kitchen appliances, personal care and other categories by the end of July. New categories will be introduced under Flipkart’s private label brand ‘SmartBuy’, which was launched by the company in December last year.

Textbooks publisher S. Chand and Company, which received a huge response to its initial public offering between April 26 and 28, is all set to debut on the stock exchanges from today. The publisher had seen an oversubscription of its issue at over 59 times and had raised nearly Rs 219 crore from anchor investors.

First Published | 9 May 2017 12:18 PM
