Sports Wrap: SRH defeat MI by 7 wkts; Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy announced & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 9 May 2017 12:18 PM

Shikhar Dhawan’s 62 off just 46 balls helped Sunrisers’ Hyderabad clinch the crucial match against Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets and consolidate their 4th position in the table.

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami have returned to India’s 15-man ODI squad for next month’s ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales.

Chelsea registered a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the English Premier League on Monday, a result which means that the blues now need just one more victory to claim the title.

In one of the most anticipated matches, Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard defeated Maria Sharapova of Russia 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in an electrifying second-round match at the Madrid Open. Bouchard had earlier called Sharapova a ‘cheater’ after testing positive for meldonium.

Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has ended a 5-year absence from football to return as coach of Al-Fujairah Football Club. The 56-year-old will coach the club for one year.

First Published | 9 May 2017 12:18 PM
Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard

