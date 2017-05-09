LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. NewsX brings Top 5 stories from the World of Crime

NewsX brings Top 5 stories from the World of Crime

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 9 May 2017 12:18 PM

The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse in Boston revealed that one of them sent a text to a friend saying, “gunman in the house”.

In the hearing of a case brought by the Austria’s Green Party, a court has ordered that Facebook must remove postings seen as hate speech after a party leader was targeted by a false account.

A couple convicted of 62 offences for subjecting children to a decade of sex and drug abuse, including rape, have been jailed. The man has was jailed for life while his wife was given an 18-year term.

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has admitted making a “unintentional mistake” over a party advert that was accused of being racist in which he had vowed to “employ Australians first”. This was widely criticised as it featured a majority of white people.

The train station in Paris has reopened after a security alert. Platforms were evacuated by heavily armed police late on Monday evening. According to reports police were looking for 3 suspects described as “dangerous” to French security forces.

First Published | 9 May 2017 12:18 PM
Read News On:

Australian Opposition Leader

French security forces

killings of two doctors

luxury penthouse

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Government intends to have 200 airports, says Union Minister Jayanta Sinha

Entertainment

Nick Jonas becomes godfather to Kevin’s daughter

National

Supreme Court holds Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt, summoned on July 10

Sports

Rafael Nadal optimistic ear infection not to affect Madrid Open form

More Videos

Sports Wrap: SRH defeat MI by 7 wkts; Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy announced & more

Watch: Top stories from the World of Business

IPL 2017: Mumbai go head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In Your World — Macron to be next French president; US-North Korea conflict deepens & more

Business Wrap — CBI probe exposes shell companies; Ganga joins world’s top river cruises & more

World Crime — Palestinian girl shot dead in Israel; assault on Sydney Harbour bridge & more

Metro Wrap — Another close shave at IGI Airport; police gears up for Justin Bieber’s concert & more

Sports Wrap — KKR cruise to another win in IPL 2017; Carreno Busta wins Estoril Open Title & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.