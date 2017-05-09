NewsX brings Top 5 stories from the World of Crime

The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse in Boston revealed that one of them sent a text to a friend saying, “gunman in the house”.

In the hearing of a case brought by the Austria’s Green Party, a court has ordered that Facebook must remove postings seen as hate speech after a party leader was targeted by a false account.

A couple convicted of 62 offences for subjecting children to a decade of sex and drug abuse, including rape, have been jailed. The man has was jailed for life while his wife was given an 18-year term.

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has admitted making a “unintentional mistake” over a party advert that was accused of being racist in which he had vowed to “employ Australians first”. This was widely criticised as it featured a majority of white people.

The train station in Paris has reopened after a security alert. Platforms were evacuated by heavily armed police late on Monday evening. According to reports police were looking for 3 suspects described as “dangerous” to French security forces.

First Published | 9 May 2017 12:18 PM