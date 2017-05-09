India Baja Rally

The second edition of the India Baja Rally was held from April 7 to April 9, 2017, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The rally is also a part of the Dakar Challenge Series.

The winner of the two-wheeler class of the India Baja Rally got a free entry to the Afriquia Merzouga Rally in Morocco. And the biggest prize is the free entry to the world’s toughest rally, the 2018 Dakar Rally.

The winner of the four-wheeler category earned a free entry to the 2018 iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm. The India Baja rally was held over two legs, which is divided into six stages covering a distance of 430 km.

The India Baja Rally witnessed fierce competition in the two-wheeler class. Hero Motorsports Team Rally rider Joaquim Rodriguez and TVS riders Adrien Metge and Aravind KP are the prominent competitors.

First Published | 9 May 2017 3:08 PM