LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. IPL 2017: Mighty KKR take on struggling Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017: Mighty KKR take on struggling Kings XI Punjab

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 9 May 2017 8:57 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders made two changes, bringing back Robin Uthappa in place of Sheldon Jackson, while Kuldeep Yadav came in for Piyush Chala.

Punjab, on the other hand, made four changes. Swapnil Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Manan Vohra and Matt Henry made their way in. Apart from Hashim Amla now busy doing duty for South Africa, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron and T Natrajan were left out of the eleven that played in the side’s previous match.

First Published | 9 May 2017 8:57 PM
Read News On:

Gurkeerat Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir

Manan Vohra

Piyush Chala

Rahul Tewatia

Sheldon Jackson

Swapnil Singh

T Natrajan

Varun Aaron

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Government intends to have 200 airports, says Union Minister Jayanta Sinha

Entertainment

Purpose World Tour: Justin Bieber excited about performing in India

National

EVM tampering issue: EC dares AAP to prove its claim in hackathon

Sports

Tour de France champion Chris Froome rammed by car in France

More Videos

India Baja Rally

NewsX brings Top 5 stories from the World of Crime

Sports Wrap: SRH defeat MI by 7 wkts; Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy announced & more

Watch: Top stories from the World of Business

IPL 2017: Mumbai go head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In Your World — Macron to be next French president; US-North Korea conflict deepens & more

Business Wrap — CBI probe exposes shell companies; Ganga joins world’s top river cruises & more

World Crime — Palestinian girl shot dead in Israel; assault on Sydney Harbour bridge & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.