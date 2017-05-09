IPL 2017: Mighty KKR take on struggling Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders made two changes, bringing back Robin Uthappa in place of Sheldon Jackson, while Kuldeep Yadav came in for Piyush Chala.

Punjab, on the other hand, made four changes. Swapnil Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Manan Vohra and Matt Henry made their way in. Apart from Hashim Amla now busy doing duty for South Africa, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron and T Natrajan were left out of the eleven that played in the side’s previous match.

