  Nation at 9: Maulana Barkati says 'following British Raj, won't give up red beacon'

Nation at 9: Maulana Barkati says ‘following British Raj, won’t give up red beacon’

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 9 May 2017 10:49 PM

Maulana Barkati has defied orders and continues to use red beacon. And listen to his brazen defence as he says that he follows the British Raj and it gives him the right to use red beacon.

Barkati who’s even close to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that Mamata asked him to use the red beacon.

The central government had earlier announced that no dignitary will be allowed to flaunt red beacons a top their vehicles from May 1, and necessary changes in the laws for the purpose are being brought about.
The decision was taken by Prime Minister Modi, who informed the cabinet about it. Soon after the announcement, several ministers removed the red beacons from their vehicles.

First Published | 9 May 2017 10:49 PM
British Raj

Maulana Barkati

red beacons

vehicles from May 1

