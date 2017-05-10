Sports Wrap – KXIP beat KKR by 14 runs; Juventus in Champions League final & more

Kings Xi Punjab kept their hopes of making the IPL 2017 playoffs by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs on Tuesday. Rahul Tewatiya and Mohit Sharma took a couple of wickets each to see Punjab over the line.

India speedster Jhulan Goswami on Tuesday became the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs claiming her 181st victim against South Africa. Jhulan overtook Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick to own the record.

Juventus rallied past AS Monaco FC 2-1 on Tuesday to book their second UEFA Champions League final berth in three years. Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic and Brazilian defender Dani Alves scored a goal each to inspire his side to win in the semi-final second leg match.

Top-ranked Andy Murray of Britain made his debut at the Madrid Open with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over wildcard Marius Copil of Romania in the second round on Tuesday.

French qualifier Oceane Dodin reached the round of 16 of the Madrid Open on Tuesday pulling off a stunning upset by beating fourth seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 6-4.

First Published | 10 May 2017 11:54 AM