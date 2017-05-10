Crime Wrap – Interior decorator shot dead in Mumbai; woman held for conning Amazon & more
By NewsX Bureau
Updated:
10 May 2017
12:12 PM
- KOLKATA: Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee presented himself to cops for being questioned on Tuesday evening, 10 days after the Rashbehari Avenue car crash that killed model Sonika Chauhan.
- MUMBAI: An interior decorator died after being pumped with 17 bullets and his business partner was injured when their business rivals opened fire at them in their office at Dombivali.
- BENGALURU: A woman from Rajanna Layout was arrested for allegedly cheating e-commerce giant Amazon of Rs 69.91 lakh by making online purchases, returning cheap lookalikes and selling the original items on another shopping portal.
- DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a gang of 7 Sangam Vihar-based robbers for a daring robbery in a bus carrying a wedding party in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai.
- MUMBAI: A Sessions court on Tuesday granted interim anticipatory bail of Rs 50,000 each to actress Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and 3 others in a case of alleged cheating and breach of trust.
