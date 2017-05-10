LIVE TV
  Watch the Top stories from the World of Crime

Watch the Top stories from the World of Crime

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 10 May 2017 12:01 PM

  • Jakarta’s Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama has been jailed for two years on Tuesday after being found guilty of blasphemy.

  • German authorities have made another arrest linked to an alleged plot to assassinate a senior public figure. A soldier is accused of conspiring with another army officer.

  • A wanted British drug baron has been captured overseas after being found holed up on a Thai paradise island. He spent years on the run from a jail sentence for trafficking drugs in the UK.

  • A judge on Tuesday erased a 2013 murder conviction against former NFL star Aaron Hernandez. The ruling came after Hernandez killed himself in prison last month while serving a life sentence.

  • A former teacher charged with kidnapping a student has been imprisoned into a Kentucky jail after a nationwide manhunt.

First Published | 10 May 2017 12:01 PM
