Metro Wrap – Delhi’s Miranda House puts signage for blind students; tree planting to be regulated in Chennai & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
10 May 2017
12:03 PM
- DELHI: Miranda House has become the first DU College to put up “digital vision signage” on its premises to help its 70 visually challenged students find their way across the college.
- MUMBAI: About 1.5km of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park will be deforested to widen a section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 8.
- CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is set to regulate tree planting in the cityto strengthen the strategy to increase tree cover.
- KOLKATA: Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is stable now. He was admitted to a private hospital and underwent minor surgery after bleeding from the nose.
- BENGALURU: Over 157 apartments near the lake have been asked to transport their untreated waste to Sewage Treatment Plants.
- DELHI: The foundation stone for the project to revive the Barapullah drain has been laid. The big drain collects sewage from several colonies of south Delhi.
- MUMBAI: The state cabinet cleared the draft of the state goods and services tax Bill on Tuesday evening.
- CHENNAI: The underground line of Chennai Metro Rail will open for the public on Sunday which will cover a distance of 8 kms.
- BENGALURU: As many as seven old open wells in Cubbon Park are set to be revived to recharge groundwater.
- KOLKATA: Some parts of South Bengal witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday after experiencing a persistent hot and dry weather.
