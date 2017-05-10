LIVE TV
  3. Metro Wrap – Delhi’s Miranda House puts signage for blind students; tree planting to be regulated in Chennai & more

Metro Wrap – Delhi’s Miranda House puts signage for blind students; tree planting to be regulated in Chennai & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 10 May 2017 12:03 PM

  • DELHI: Miranda House has become the first DU College to put up “digital vision signage” on its premises to help its 70 visually challenged students find their way across the college.

  • MUMBAI: About 1.5km of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park will be deforested to widen a section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 8.

  • CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is set to regulate tree planting in the cityto strengthen the strategy to increase tree cover.

  • KOLKATA: Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is stable now. He was admitted to a private hospital and underwent minor surgery after bleeding from the nose.

  • BENGALURU: Over 157 apartments near the lake have been asked to transport their untreated waste to Sewage Treatment Plants.

  • DELHI: The foundation stone for the project to revive the Barapullah drain has been laid. The big drain collects sewage from several colonies of south Delhi.

  • MUMBAI: The state cabinet cleared the draft of the state goods and services tax Bill on Tuesday evening.

  • CHENNAI: The underground line of Chennai Metro Rail will open for the public on Sunday which will cover a distance of 8 kms.

  • BENGALURU: As many as seven old open wells in Cubbon Park are set to be revived to recharge groundwater.

  • KOLKATA: Some parts of South Bengal witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday after experiencing a persistent hot and dry weather.

First Published | 10 May 2017 12:03 PM
Read News On:

Barapullah

Chennai Corporation

Cubbon Park

DU college

Governor Keshari

Nath Tripathi

Sewage Treatment Plants

State GST Bill

