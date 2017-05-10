LIVE TV
  Kolkata Wrap – Sound sensors to check speeding; Gold seized at Kolkata Airport & more

Kolkata Wrap – Sound sensors to check speeding; Gold seized at Kolkata Airport & more

10 May 2017

  • The National Highway Authority of India has decided to install signal posts with sound sensor technology. Move has been taken in a bid to curb accidents across the state.

  • Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was admitted to a private hospital and underwent minor surgery after bleeding from the nose. He is stable now.

  • The West Bengal government has undertaken an initiative to bring back rare local fish species across the state. It has also arranged a three-day food festival at Nalban Food Park.

  • Police have arrested a passenger and seized gold bars worth around Rs 43 lakh from him at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

  • Some parts of South Bengal witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday after experiencing a persistent hot and dry weather.

First Published | 10 May 2017 12:17 PM
