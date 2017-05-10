Kolkata Wrap – Sound sensors to check speeding; Gold seized at Kolkata Airport & more
10 May 2017
- The National Highway Authority of India has decided to install signal posts with sound sensor technology. Move has been taken in a bid to curb accidents across the state.
- Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was admitted to a private hospital and underwent minor surgery after bleeding from the nose. He is stable now.
- The West Bengal government has undertaken an initiative to bring back rare local fish species across the state. It has also arranged a three-day food festival at Nalban Food Park.
- Police have arrested a passenger and seized gold bars worth around Rs 43 lakh from him at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.
- Some parts of South Bengal witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday after experiencing a persistent hot and dry weather.
