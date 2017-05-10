LIVE TV
  Chennai Wrap – Tree planting to be regulated in the city; first underground metro train from Sunday & more

Chennai Wrap – Tree planting to be regulated in the city; first underground metro train from Sunday & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 10 May 2017 12:20 PM

  • Chennai Metrowater has started exploring various possibilities such as harnessing water from abandoned quarries. They are trying to tide over the drinking water crisis in the city.

  • Land clearing has started for the Rs 600 cr Ennore Manali Road Improvement Project. The residents in the area have been moved out paving way for roads to be widened.

  • The Chennai Corporation is set to regulate tree planting in the city to strengthen the strategy to increase tree cover.

  • The CMDA is planning to bring in third-party independent consultants, who would track the various stages of construction to ensure that a building is built as per the approved plan.

  • The underground line of the Chennai Metro Rail will open for the public on Sunday that will cover a distance of 8 kms.

First Published | 10 May 2017 12:20 PM
