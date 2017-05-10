LIVE TV
IPL 2017: In a fight for pride, Delhi Daredevils go up against Gujarat Lions

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 10 May 2017 9:07 PM

Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Lions in an inconsequential tie of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Green Park Stadium on Wednesday.

Already out of the race to the play-offs, both Delhi and Gujarat are languishing at the bottom half of the standings and are playing for pride.

Delhi made one change to their playing XI after South African pacer Kagiso Rabada leaving for national commitments and replaced by West Indian Carlos Braithwaite while the home side head into the game unchanged.

In the other story, the theme song of ‘Sachin: A billion dreams’, was recently launched in an event in Mumbai. The song is sung by legendary singer Sukhwinder singh and composed by Oscar winning music composer A R Rahman.

First Published | 10 May 2017 9:07 PM
Oscar winning music composer A R Rahman

