WORLD CRIME: Former Brazilian president questioned for five hours over corruption charges; Nicaraguan pastor sentenced to 30 years in jail

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 11:41 AM

According to police, a man charged in a drunk-driving crash that seriously injured a boy in California had been deported to Mexico 15 times in as many years

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has given evidence before the country’s top anti-corruption judge. He was closely questioned for five hours over corruption.

A Nicaraguan pastor and his four followers have been sentenced to 30 years for burning a woman to death for exorcism ritual. The victim died in February after being tied up and thrown on a fire.

One person has been arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet deplaning in Burbank after arriving from Dallas. The fight involved three passengers aboard.

Luis Miguel has settled a lawsuit filed by his former manager that led to the Mexican singer’s arrest. He was arrested on May 2 on a contempt order after he failed to appear at numerous court hearings.

First Published | 11 May 2017 11:41 AM
Burbank

drunk-driving crash

Former Brazilian President

Luis Miguel

Nicaraguan pastor

Southwest Airlines

