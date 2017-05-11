LIVE TV
  3. SNAP SPORTS: Delhi Daredevils claims win over Gujarat Lions; Real Madrid books place for Champions League finale

SNAP SPORTS: Delhi Daredevils claims win over Gujarat Lions; Real Madrid books place for Champions League finale

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 11:48 AM

Shreyas Iyer slammed 96 off 57 balls to steer the Delhi Daredevils to a 2-wicket win over the Gujarat Lions in the IPL on Wednesday. Delhi chased down 196 runs with 2 balls to spare.

Pakistan ended Day 1 of the third Test against the West Indies in Dominica on a high as the visitors reached 169/2 in when bad light stopped play after 69 overs.

Spanish giants Real Madrid booked a 2nd consecutive UEFA Champions League final berth as they edged Ateltico Madrid 4-2 on aggregate despite a 1-2 loss in the second-leg semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Arsenal registered a 2-0 away win over Southampton on Wednesday to boost their chances of entering the top-four in the English Premier League. Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud netted for the Gunners.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic edged Spaniard Nicolas Almagro 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 and Rafael Nadal of Spain battled past Italy’s Fabio Fognini 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 to enter the men’s singles third round of the Madrid Open. Meanwhile, Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard accounted for an injured Angelique Kerber to enter the women’s singles quarters when the German retired injured at 3-6, 0-5.

