BUSINESS: Kochi metro service trials begins; Japan’s Softbank writes off $1 billion in the value of Snapdeal

The central government’s UDAN scheme, which makes flying affordable by capping airfares, will see a revision of viability gap funding every 3 months. The VGF will be updated taking into account inflation, jet fuel costs and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. The udan scheme sets a Rs 2500 limit per ticket for a one hour-long flight, with the centre and state government fulfilling the rest of the cost.

Service trials for the first phase of Kochi metro began on Wednesday. In the first phase, the metro would operate nine sets of trains for a distance of 13 kilometres between Aluva and Palarivottam. The Kochi metro project will be executed at a cost of Rs 5100 crore by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The completed network will cover a distance of 26 kilometres.

Solar power tariffs have reached a new low of Rs 2.62 per kilo watt hour at the recent auction at Adani Renewable Energy Park in Rajasthan. 250 mega watt projects were auctioned by the Solar Energy Corporation of India. Phelan Energy Group won 50 MW and Avaada Power won 100 MW at Rs.2.62 per unit. SBG Cleantech was awarded the remaining 100 MW at Rs.2.63 per unit.

Japan’s SoftBank has written off nearly $1 billion in the value of Snapdeal. The company also wrote off 400 million dollars in the value of taxi aggregator Ola. Valuation has been a roadblock for the proposed merger of Snapdeal with the country’s largest e-commerce player Flipkart. At its peak, Snapdeal was valued at 6.5 billion dollars but now investors want to settle the transaction at no more than 1 billion dollars.

Snap Inc’s shares took a tumble on Wednesday after the owner of Snapchat reported slowing user growth and revenue. This is a humbling reversal for the company after its milestone IPO in March, which was the biggest for a US tech company since facebook in 2012. Snap’s shares tumbled 23%, wiping some 6 billion dollars from the company’s market value.

First Published | 11 May 2017 12:12 PM