Crime Wrap — Two DU boys beaten up at Vasanj Kunj market; EOW arrests wife of Thane passport officer & more

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing has arrested a woman in connection with a cheating case of Rs 3.5 crores. The woman, who is the wife of a passport officer, lured her acquaintances with a promise of high returns on their investments.

DELHI: Two Delhi University boys were beaten up in a case of mistaken identity at a market in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area. Nobody came forward to help the boys from Manipur despite their repeated pleas.

KOLKATA: An Ola cab driver abused a woman and ended the trip abruptly some 9 kilometres away from her destination after an argument over her pick-up location. The victim’s repeated emails to Ola have gone unanswered.

HYDERABAD: Representatives of various political parties participated in a seminar convened to discuss and end the woes of Indian workers in the gulf. The kin of workers who are jailed or have died in the Gulf were also present.

MUMBAI: The Kurla Nehru Nagar police arrested a 35-year-old man for sexually harassing a 17 year old boy and demanding to marry him. The boy informed his family leading to a police case.

First Published | 11 May 2017 12:16 PM