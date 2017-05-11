LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Crime Wrap — Two DU boys beaten up at Vasanj Kunj market; EOW arrests wife of Thane passport officer & more

Crime Wrap — Two DU boys beaten up at Vasanj Kunj market; EOW arrests wife of Thane passport officer & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 12:16 PM

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing has arrested a woman in connection with a cheating case of Rs 3.5 crores. The woman, who is the wife of a passport officer, lured her acquaintances with a promise of high returns on their investments.

DELHI: Two Delhi University boys were beaten up in a case of mistaken identity at a market in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area. Nobody came forward to help the boys from Manipur despite their repeated pleas.

KOLKATA: An Ola cab driver abused a woman and ended the trip abruptly some 9 kilometres away from her destination after an argument over her pick-up location. The victim’s repeated emails to Ola have gone unanswered.

HYDERABAD: Representatives of various political parties participated in a seminar convened to discuss and end the woes of Indian workers in the gulf. The kin of workers who are jailed or have died in the Gulf were also present.

MUMBAI: The Kurla Nehru Nagar police arrested a 35-year-old man for sexually harassing a 17 year old boy and demanding to marry him. The boy informed his family leading to a police case.

First Published | 11 May 2017 12:16 PM
Read News On:

Economic Offences Wing

EOW

Kurla Nehru Nagar

Ola cab driver

passport officer

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

SoftBank recognises $1.4 billion losses from India investments in 2016-17

Entertainment

Liam Payne ‘collaborates’ with Ed Sheeran on first solo single

National

Five Supreme Court judges from different faiths to hear petitions on triple talaq today

Sports

Here’s what Fernando Torres allegedly shouted at Cristiano Ronaldo

More Videos

BUSINESS: Kochi metro service trials begins; Japan’s Softbank writes off $1 billion in the value of Snapdeal

SNAP SPORTS: Delhi Daredevils claims win over Gujarat Lions; Real Madrid books place for Champions League finale

WORLD CRIME: Former Brazilian president questioned for five hours over corruption charges; Nicaraguan pastor sentenced to 30 years in jail

IPL 2017: In a fight for pride, Delhi Daredevils go up against Gujarat Lions

Chennai Wrap – Tree planting to be regulated in the city; first underground metro train from Sunday & more

Kolkata Wrap – Sound sensors to check speeding; Gold seized at Kolkata Airport & more

Crime Wrap – Interior decorator shot dead in Mumbai; woman held for conning Amazon & more

Metro Wrap – Delhi’s Miranda House puts signage for blind students; tree planting to be regulated in Chennai & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.