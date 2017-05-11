Metro Wrap — First day of metro fare hike; WB Pollution Board bans firecrackers & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
11 May 2017
1:09 PM
- DELHI: After the DMRC hiked fares came into effect on Wednesday, metro stations around the city witnessed a heavy rush of commuters recharging their smart travel cards.
- MUMBAI: The report of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has found that water of the Mithi River and Versova beach is the dirtiest in the city.
- BENGALURU: The Karnataka government may not be able to meet the deadline set by the NGT to clean the Bellandur Lake.
- KOLKATA: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board has banned sale and use of firecrackers exceeding 90 decibel sound limit.
- CHENNAI: A study conducted by the Coastal Resource Centre has revealed that the air quality in Chennai is alarmingly toxic with high levels of particulate matter.
- DELHI: Delhi Police’s website is soon to have a new logo along with the original ‘Shanti Seva Nyay’ logo. The new logo is an appeal to Delhiites to help the police officials in serving them better.
- MUMBAI: The iconic Byculla’s S-bridge of Mumbai gets a makeover costing Rs 2 crore. The walls of the bridge have been redone and repainted.
- CHENNAI: Power supply was disrupted in several areas in Chennai on Wednesday due to a technical snag in the feeder lines supplying power to Tondiapet substation.
- BENGALURU: The BBMP has claimed that it is planning to bring on pod taxis in the city. A tender for the same will be issued in a few days.
- KOLKATA: The state government has started a special fortnightly drive for cleanliness that will be conducted in all the 125 municipality areas across the state.
First Published
|
11 May 2017
1:09 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party