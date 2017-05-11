LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Metro Wrap — First day of metro fare hike; WB Pollution Board bans firecrackers & more

Metro Wrap — First day of metro fare hike; WB Pollution Board bans firecrackers & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 1:09 PM

  • DELHI: After the DMRC hiked fares came into effect on Wednesday, metro stations around the city witnessed a heavy rush of commuters recharging their smart travel cards.

  • MUMBAI: The report of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has found that water of the Mithi River and Versova beach is the dirtiest in the city.

  • BENGALURU: The Karnataka government may not be able to meet the deadline set by the NGT to clean the Bellandur Lake.

  • KOLKATA: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board has banned sale and use of firecrackers exceeding 90 decibel sound limit.

  • CHENNAI: A study conducted by the Coastal Resource Centre has revealed that the air quality in Chennai is alarmingly toxic with high levels of particulate matter.

  • DELHI: Delhi Police’s website is soon to have a new logo along with the original ‘Shanti Seva Nyay’ logo. The new logo is an appeal to Delhiites to help the police officials in serving them better.

  • MUMBAI: The iconic Byculla’s S-bridge of Mumbai gets a makeover costing Rs 2 crore. The walls of the bridge have been redone and repainted.

  • CHENNAI: Power supply was disrupted in several areas in Chennai on Wednesday due to a technical snag in the feeder lines supplying power to Tondiapet substation.

  • BENGALURU: The BBMP has claimed that it is planning to bring on pod taxis in the city. A tender for the same will be issued in a few days.

  • KOLKATA: The state government has started a special fortnightly drive for cleanliness that will be conducted in all the 125 municipality areas across the state.

First Published | 11 May 2017 1:09 PM
Read News On:

fare hike

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

Shanti Seva Nyay

Versova beach

West Bengal Pollution Control Board

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Snapchat reports mere 166 million daily users, growth nosedives

Entertainment

KKR vs MI: Shah Rukh Khan to be present at Eden Gardens for IPL tie

National

Army jawan thrashed in West Bengal’s Hooghly for refusing to pay donation of Rs 1 lakh

Sports

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 in EPL

More Videos

Kolkata Wrap — Howrah civic body promises dry tracks; WB Pollution Board bans firecrackers & more

Bengaluru Wrap — KSRTC buses to get better facility; NGT’s deadline to clean Bellandur Lake & more

In Your World — South Korean President Moon Jae-in assumes leadership; US-Russia talks get underway & more

Crime Wrap — Two DU boys beaten up at Vasanj Kunj market; EOW arrests wife of Thane passport officer & more

BUSINESS: Kochi metro service trials begins; Japan’s Softbank writes off $1 billion in the value of Snapdeal

SNAP SPORTS: Delhi Daredevils claims win over Gujarat Lions; Real Madrid books place for Champions League finale

WORLD CRIME: Former Brazilian president questioned for five hours over corruption charges; Nicaraguan pastor sentenced to 30 years in jail

IPL 2017: In a fight for pride, Delhi Daredevils go up against Gujarat Lions

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.