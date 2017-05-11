In Your World — South Korean President Moon Jae-in assumes leadership; US-Russia talks get underway & more
11 May 2017
- Crowds of well-wishers waited on Wednesday to greet new South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he arrived at the presidential residence in Seoul. Security officials escorted Moon to the ‘Blue House’, where he spoke with supporters and waved to an applauding crowd. Moon had earlier taken the oath of office in a ceremony at the National Assembly. The oath took place hours after his presidential term began.
- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday. The meeting came a day after President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey amidst the bureau’s investigation into Trump’s ties with Russia. Lavrov appeared to make light of Comey’s firing to reporters, saying “was he fired? You’re kidding” when the pair were asked if it had cast a shadow over their talks.
- The Trump administration has announced it will arm Syria’s Kurdish fighters “as necessary” to recapture the key Islamic State group stronghold of Raqqa, despite intense opposition from NATO ally Turkey. The decision is meant to accelerate the Raqqa operation but undermines the Turkish government’s view that the Syrian Kurdish group is an extension of a Kurdish terrorist organization that operates in Turkey.
- Iraqi federal police pushed into the district of Kanisah in northwest Mosul, six days after the launch of a new push to retake the city’s remaining IS-held neighbourhoods. IS has lost more than half the territory the militants once controlled in Iraq. Iraq declared eastern Mosul “fully liberated” in January and is now fighting for the more densely populated western half.
- A shallow earthquake hit Taxkorgan county in the Xinjiang region of western China early on Thursday morning. As many as eight people were reported dead and 20 others pronounced injured in the quake that measured 5.4 on the Richter scale and originated just 10 kilometres below the surface. Over 180 houses reportedly collapsed in the area bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.
