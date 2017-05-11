LIVE TV
  3. Bengaluru Wrap — KSRTC buses to get better facility; NGT’s deadline to clean Bellandur Lake & more

Bengaluru Wrap — KSRTC buses to get better facility; NGT’s deadline to clean Bellandur Lake & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 12:32 PM

  • Commuters travelling in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation AC buses will soon get better facilities, including free Wi-Fi, water bottles and newspapers.

  • Counselling centres across the city are flooded with calls from both students and parents as the PU II exam results are scheduled to be announced later today.

  • The Karnataka government may not be able to meet the deadline set by the NGT to clean the Bellandur Lake.

  • The BBMP has claimed that it is planning to bring on pod taxis in the city. A tender for the same will be issued in a few days.

  • The public outcry against translocation of trees on Jayamahal Road has deferred the project. The BBMP has now decided to take up the work on its own but is yet to fix a date.

First Published | 11 May 2017 12:32 PM
Jayamahal Road

