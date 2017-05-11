Kolkata Wrap — Howrah civic body promises dry tracks; WB Pollution Board bans firecrackers & more
11 May 2017
- The Howrah municipal corporation has finally completed a pipeline that was left unfinished by the Left government 10 years ago. Now, commuters can expect a water-logging free travel on the line.
- Land brokers and musclemen have been lying low after the intense and unprecedented police crackdown against the filling up of bheris in the East Kolkata Wetlands area.
- Actor Vikram Chatterjee has said that he had alcohol on the night of the crash that killed model Sonika Chauhan, but he was not intoxicated. He claimed that his car skidded on tram tracks, contradicting an earlier admission when he said that he lost control of the vehicle when another car came his way.
- The West Bengal Pollution Control Board has banned sale and use of firecrackers exceeding 90 decibel sound limit.
- The state government has started a special fortnightly drive for cleanliness that will be conducted in all the 125 municipality areas across the state.
