  3. Hollywood — Diddy and Jay Z lead this year’s Forbes list of richest hip-hop artists; Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson to join hit NBC show ‘The Voice’ as coach in season 13

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 5:45 PM

ABC’s top rate comedy and 5-time Emmy winning series Modern Family is set to return, with the cast signing rich new deals for a reprise. The show has been renewed for seasons 9 and 10, with 22 episodes in each season. The ten stars of the series have received significant raises to return. ABC Entertainment president said Modern Family has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years.

Diddy and Jay Z are the leads in this year’s Forbes list of the richest hip-hop artists. Diddy has secured the top spot for the 6th consecutive year. The publication lists his net worth at $820 million. Jay Z’s income got a sizeable boost this year after Sprint’s nine figure investment in Tidal. The leap puts Jay Z only 10 million dollars away from Diddy.

Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson is joining The Voice as a coach in season 13 of the hit NBC show. Hudson recently served as a coach on the latest season of The Voice in UK which she won with her singer Mo Adeniran. She will be joined in the American edition with Miley Cyrus ands series regulars Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. Hudson was discovered in the third season of American Idol in 2004.

Italian DJ Robert Miles has lost a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer. Open Lab, a radio station launched by Miles, confirmed the cause of death in a statement, which said that the 47-year-old passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was battling cancer over the last 9 months. Miles was best known for his dance anthem ‘Children’.

First Published | 11 May 2017 5:37 PM
