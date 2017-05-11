Exclusive: Sri Lanka High Commissioner speaks to NewsX on PM Modi’s visit

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Chitranganee Wagiswara spoke exclusively to NewsX discussing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka. Modi will be the first Indian PM to attend the Vesak Day celebrations as a chief guest.

She also emphasised on the importance of economic cooperation between the two sides and allayed India’s fears of growing influence of China in their country saying India’s is a traditional and a strategic partner but with China the interests are primarily economic in nature.

She also welcomed the South Asia satellite as a great initiative to bring the region together. On a question about Pak isolation and PM Modi’s stand that talks and terror can’t go together, she said that we all have to talk to all countries to resolve the issue of terrorism which is a huge concern for one and all.

First Published | 11 May 2017 5:16 PM