LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Exclusive: Sri Lanka High Commissioner speaks to NewsX on PM Modi’s visit

Exclusive: Sri Lanka High Commissioner speaks to NewsX on PM Modi’s visit

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 5:16 PM

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Chitranganee Wagiswara spoke exclusively to NewsX discussing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka. Modi will be the first Indian PM to attend the Vesak Day celebrations as a chief guest.

She also emphasised on the importance of economic cooperation between the two sides and allayed India’s fears of growing influence of China in their country saying India’s is a traditional and a strategic partner but with China the interests are primarily economic in nature.

She also welcomed the South Asia satellite as a great initiative to bring the region together. On a question about Pak isolation and PM Modi’s stand that talks and terror can’t go together, she said that we all have to talk to all countries to resolve the issue of terrorism which is a huge concern for one and all.

First Published | 11 May 2017 5:16 PM
Read News On:

14th International Vesak Day

Anuradhapura

Nepal constituent assembly

Sri Lanka High Commissioner

Vesak Day

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

TCS rules out laying-off employees, plans to create more jobs

Entertainment

It’s too early for a memoir from me, says Vidya Balan

National

Sushma Swaraj directs safe return of Odia labourers trapped in Saudi Arabia

Sports

IPL 2017, MI vs KXIP, Match Preview: Play or perish for Kings XI Punjab as they face mighty Mumbai Indians

More Videos

Metro Wrap — First day of metro fare hike; WB Pollution Board bans firecrackers & more

Kolkata Wrap — Howrah civic body promises dry tracks; WB Pollution Board bans firecrackers & more

Bengaluru Wrap — KSRTC buses to get better facility; NGT’s deadline to clean Bellandur Lake & more

In Your World — South Korean President Moon Jae-in assumes leadership; US-Russia talks get underway & more

Crime Wrap — Two DU boys beaten up at Vasanj Kunj market; EOW arrests wife of Thane passport officer & more

BUSINESS: Kochi metro service trials begins; Japan’s Softbank writes off $1 billion in the value of Snapdeal

SNAP SPORTS: Delhi Daredevils claims win over Gujarat Lions; Real Madrid books place for Champions League finale

WORLD CRIME: Former Brazilian president questioned for five hours over corruption charges; Nicaraguan pastor sentenced to 30 years in jail

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.