Bollywood — After Bahubali’s huge success, Ramayana adaptation being planned; sequel to Salman’s ‘Wanted’ also on its way

After the huge success of SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2 and the announcement of a Rs 1,000 crore Mahabharata project, the adaptation of the epic Ramayana also is being planned, if certain media reports are to be believed. According to the reports, filmmakers Allu Arvind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena are planning the epic adaptation and have been working on the script since the last autumn. The projected budget of the Ramayana adaptation is an estimated Rs 500 crore.

There is no stopping the Bahubali 2: The Conclusion juggernaut as it continues to roll an toppling the Rs 1,200 crore mark in worldwide earnings. The Prabhas starrer movie has just reached the end of the second week of its release, grossing over Rs 100 crore in the United States alone, the only Indian movie to achieve the feat. The SS Rajamouli epic, which is a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Bahubali, was made on a production budget of Rs 250 crore.

The name of the leading lady for the Madhu Bhojwani production ‘Baazaar’ is finalized and it is none other than the critically acclaimed Radhik Apte. The ‘Parched’ beauty Apte is to be cast opposite Bollywood’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan in the movie, which will also star late actor Vinod Mehra’s pal Rohan Mehra. The film would mark the Bollywood debut for Rohan though. The first poster of the film, which will be directed by Nikhil Advani of the Kal Ho Na Ho fame, was released last week.

The sequel to Wanted — the 2009 Salman Khan starrer hit — now looks well on its way to be a reality soon as producer Boney Kapoor won the plagiarism and copyright infringement case against the prequel. The veteran filmmaker, who was spotted at the Justin Bieber concert in Navi Mumbai with his family on Wednesday, fought the case for seven long years only to come out clean eventually. A Mumbai writer had filed a case against Kapoor that he lifted his story not giving any credit to him.

