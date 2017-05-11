Tech & You — Isuzu Motors launches new Isuzu MU-X SUV in India; Soon fly to moon & Mars! SpaceX completes first static fire test of Falcon Heavy rocket

British-based scientists behind a new technique that adds luminescent markers to plastic packaging labels say it will lead to marked improvements in recycling rates, if applied across the industry. This technology will be able to tell whether something was previously food grade, so it can be recycled back into food grade applications. The system works by adding phosphors, the luminescent materials that give strip lights their glow, to plastic labels or packaging.

SpaceX has completed the first static fire test of the Falcon Heavy’s centre core, that could take man to the moon and Mars. The rocket is considered to be the ‘world’s most powerful rocket.’ The rocket is still in the making as it still needs to be equipped with three more cores. It will be able to carry more than 140,000 pounds of payload to low-Earth orbit.

Scientists at the University of New South Wales have now discovered fossils in 3.48 billion year old hot spring deposits in the Pilbara region of western Australia that have pushed back by 580 million years the earliest known existence of microbial life on land. The researchers also discovered stromatolite, which is layered rock structures created by communities of ancient microbes.

In a bid to strengthen its hold further in the SUV segment, Isuzu Motors India launches the new Isuzu MU-X SUV in India. On the exterior front, the Isuzu MUX 2017 has dual slat chrome finished front grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, wrapped around LED tail lights that enhances the muscular appeal of the SUV. The SUV will be offered in 4 attractive tones – Silky White Pearl, Orchid Brown Mica, Cosmic Black Mica and Titanium Silver Metallic.

Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University have developed gene-carrying nanoparticles that home in on target cells and prevent vision loss in mice with a human form of retina. Testing showed a significant increase in light-induced electrical activity from the eyes to the brain, indicating the rods and cones were operating as they should in the visual cycle.

First Published | 11 May 2017 5:41 PM