Socially Online — Opera launches new web browser ‘Reborn; Researchers develop computational model to project spread of seasonal flu in real time

Facebook has rolled out a new update that reduces the posts on News Feed linking to low-quality web pages. The update comes after users complained that as they clicked on a link, it led to a web page containing little substantive content.

Researchers have developed a computational model to project the spread of the seasonal flu in real time. Researchers used posts on Twitter in combination with key parameters of each season’s epidemic.

Instagram has launched campaign #HereForYou to support users coping with mental health issues. Instagram is reaching out to users and offering the platform as a space to “find your support community”.

Microsoft has announced at its Build 2017 conference that all developers can now publish their Microsoft Teams applications through the Office Store. The apps will be surfaced in Teams through a new discover apps experience. The company’s goal with Teams is to offer its own competitor to Slack.

Opera has launched a new web browser called ‘Reborn’. This includes WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram by pinning them on the sidebar. With the integration of these messaging apps, it helps avoid the clutter of numerous tabs while working on the desktop.

First Published | 11 May 2017 5:37 PM