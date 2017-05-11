LIVE TV
  3. What’s Trending — Bollywood actress Bipasa Basu upload a photo with her husband on Instagram ; PM Modi greeted everyone on National Technology Day

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 6:09 PM

Facebook: Singer Ed Sheeran is coming to India! Yes, you heard that right! According to his official website, the singer will be performing live in Mumbai on November 19 as part of his world tour. This story is trending on Facebook.

Twitter: PM Modi greeted everyone on National Technology Day, which marks the anniversary of pokhran nuclear tests of 1998. He hailed the courage of the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee under whom India achieved the feat. This story is trending on Twitter.

Instagram: Bollywood actress Bipasa Basu uploaded a photo with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Actor Arjun Kapoor posted a picture from a recent photo shoot.Singer Beyoncé uploaded a photo showing off her baby bump.

YouTube: Bill Wurtz has posted a video titled ‘History of the entire world, I guess’ which is a great overview of history and conveys an incredible amount of information. This is trending on YouTube.

First Published | 11 May 2017 6:09 PM
