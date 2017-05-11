LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Bookies with lakhs arrested from Kanpur ahead of Mumbai Indians’ clash with Kings XI Punjab

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 9:03 PM

Three suspected bookies were arrested with Rs 40 lakhs from Kanpur’s Landmark hotel. The two IPL team, Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils teams were also staying in the same hotel and a police investigation is underway regarding the issue.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Having already qualified for the play-offs, the hosts retained the playing XI that defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday while Kings XI Punjab included Ishant Sharma in place of Swapnil Singh for their must-win clash.

Placed fifth in the IPL standings after winning six of their 12 matches, Punjab need to win both their final two matches to book their spot in the race to the play-offs.

First Published | 11 May 2017 9:03 PM
