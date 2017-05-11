LIVE TV
Insight: Army man beaten for refusing to pay ‘donation’

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 11 May 2017 9:31 PM

Army man Praveen Kumar Rajak was beaten up by TMC workers when he refused to pay a ‘donation’ of Rs 1 lakh to fetch water from a public tap for the construction of his house.

He was beaten up in such a manner that he had to be admitted in hospital. Police complaint has been filed but no one arrested yet.
Kumar was allegedly beaten up with bamboo sticks and spades by the workers. The names of Shamu Paswan and Marko Paswan have been named by Praveen Kumar among the eight people who assaulted him.

First Published | 11 May 2017 9:31 PM
