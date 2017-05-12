BUSINESS: GST on gold and silver may be set at 4%; TVS motors planning to move into Central America

Centre and states are considering settling GST on gold and silver at 4%. They may also opt for a special rate for financial services. While the southern states, which already levy a 5% VAT on bullion want 6% tax on gold and silver, some western states are keen on a low levy of 1% or so. The GST council is also mulling whether to bring handloom and handicraft, as well as bidis, under the GST net.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee or GEAC has given the nod to commercially cultivate genetically modified mustard. GM mustard could become the first genetically modified food crop to be commercially cultivated. So far only GM cotton is commercially available here. The final decision on GM mustard’s commersialisation lies with the environment ministry, while the issue is also stuck in litigation at the Supreme Court.

TVS motors is planning to move into the central American region in a very big way. It will take the local partner route for distribution as it seeks to expand its market overseas, targeting to bring home Rs 500 crore in revenues in three years. For this it has partnered with MASESA, a company with deep roots in the distribution space in central America. Under the agreement TVS will manufacture in India while MASESA will take care of marketing, distribution, sales etc.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday held extensive talks with key stakeholders to finalise the much-awaited strategic partnership model for defence production. Under the SP model select private Indian defence firms will be roped in to exclusively manufacture various critical military platforms, like fighter jets and submarines etc, for a specified duration in India.

Officials and state firms under the power, coal, renewable energy and mines ministries will start using electric vehicles soon. In its bid to catalyse switch to clean energy for transport, the power ministry is driving the change. Government guidelines have already been prepared for fast charging stations of e-vehicles. Tenders will be invited soon for the bulk supply of vehicles as well.

First Published | 12 May 2017 9:51 AM