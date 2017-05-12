LIVE TV
SNAP SPORTS: KXIP keeps hope alive by beating MI; Murray makes an early exit

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 May 2017 10:33 AM

Kings Xi Punjab on Thursday kept their playoffs hopes alive after they narrowly beat table toppers Mumbai Indians by 7 runs. Mumbai fell agonizingly short of the target of 231 runs set by Punjab.

The spot-fixing ghosts seem to have come back to haunt the Indian Premier League after the arrests of 3 bookies from Kanpur. The bookies have reportedly named two Gujarat Lions players, who are likely to be interrogated by the police soon.

Azhar Ali’s 14th Test hundred propelled Pakistan to 376 in their first innings on Day 2 of the third Test against the West Indies in Dominica on Thursday. In reply, the hosts played out the remaining 11 overs of the day unhurt.

World number 1 Andy Murray of Britain made another early exit from a competitive tournament after going down 3-6, 3-6 to Croat Borna Coric in the Madrid Open third round. Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Rafael Nadal cruised to easy wins making the last eight.

Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova reached the last four at the Madrid Open on Thursday, following a comfortable 6-4, 6-0 victory over Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard

First Published | 12 May 2017 10:33 AM
