WORLD CRIME: 1,400 alleged gang members arrested in US; Mexican woman shot dead by local drug cartel

In a major anti-gang operation, the United States Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has arrested 1400 people of whom 900 are US citizens. Also, 1,095 were confirmed as gang members while the remaining 238 “were arrested on either criminal or administrative charges”.

Italy has arrested a Libyan man suspected of shooting and killing a migrant when he refused to take off his baseball cap. The suspect was a part of a group of people smugglers.

A Mexican businesswoman who headed a group of 600 families searching for their disappeared relatives has been killed. The woman was known for successfully investigating the kidnap and murder of her daughter by a local drug cartel.

Polish police say that a tourist from Poland, who according to Egyptian security forces jumped to her death from a hospital window, may have been a victim of people smuggling and organized crime.

A 14-year-old boy in Israel, who was kept at home since birth, has been rescued and taken into care. The lawyer for the mother told local media that the parents acted out of concern for the boy’s health.

