Metro Wrap — Vector-borne diseases spreading in Delhi; Maha govt gives nod to coastal road project & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
12 May 2017
12:10 PM
- DELHI: The NGT has appointed 10 local commissioners to inspect different places in Delhi as vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya have started spreading.
- BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister chief G Paramsehwar rubbished BJP’s allegations of 2,500 farmer suicides in the state and called it a bundle of lies.
- CHENNAI: The popular Marina and Elliot’s beaches are all set to get facelifts as the Greater Chennai Corporation has readied a Rs 29 crore-plan for their cleaning and beautification.
- MUMBAI: The Coastal Road Project that will ease the congestion on Western Expressway and give a faster and smoother ride to Mumbaikars has been cleared by the centre.
- BENGALURU: The KSRTC has said that passengers travelling in its AC buses will soon get better facilities, including free Wi-Fi, water bottles, and newspapers.
- HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is mulling setting up underground dumper bins across the city to give the city a cleaner look.
- CHENNAI: Chairman of Ramco Group of Companies PR Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha passed away in Rajapalayam after a brief illness at the age of 82.
- KOLKATA: Kolkata is likely to witness another spell of rain and thundershowers over the next few days as current weather conditions are conducive for some pre-Monsoon showers.
- MUMBAI: Mango prices have dipped to the lowest in 5 years in Mumbai as the supply of Alphonso mango has more than doubled compared to that in 2016
- DELHI: Delhi Metro’s Airport Express has seen a relatively steady growth since 2013, when its operations were taken over by DMRC with the average daily ridership now being 45,000.
