  3. Crime Wrap — Delhi Jal Board water tanker scam; trouble for actor Vikram Chatterjee & more

Crime Wrap — Delhi Jal Board water tanker scam; trouble for actor Vikram Chatterjee & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 May 2017 12:04 PM

  • DELHI: Former AAP leader and Delhi’s ex-water minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday recorded his statement before the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with the alleged water tanker scam.

  • KOLKATA: Kolkata Police may slap a stronger charge on actor Vikram Chatterjee than causing death due to negligence after he admitted to drinking on the night of the car crash that killed model Sonika Singh Chauhan.

  • MUMBAI: Police in Virar have arrested a 43-year-old rickshaw driver for allegedly strangulating a 40-year-old sex-worker on the night of April 18 after they had a spat.

  • BENGALURU: A police team from Bengaluru arrested ex-corporator and rowdy-sheeter V Nagaraj, who went underground after Rs 14.8 crore in demonetized notes were seized from his house on April 14.

  • HYDERABAD: The Dundigal police on Thursday arrested 2 persons for attempting to rape a girl during the wee hours of Wednesday near Bowrampet forest.

First Published | 12 May 2017 12:04 PM
Bowrampet forest

Delhi Jal Board water tanker scam

Dundigal police

Virar

