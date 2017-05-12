Crime Wrap — Delhi Jal Board water tanker scam; trouble for actor Vikram Chatterjee & more
12 May 2017
- DELHI: Former AAP leader and Delhi’s ex-water minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday recorded his statement before the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with the alleged water tanker scam.
- KOLKATA: Kolkata Police may slap a stronger charge on actor Vikram Chatterjee than causing death due to negligence after he admitted to drinking on the night of the car crash that killed model Sonika Singh Chauhan.
- MUMBAI: Police in Virar have arrested a 43-year-old rickshaw driver for allegedly strangulating a 40-year-old sex-worker on the night of April 18 after they had a spat.
- BENGALURU: A police team from Bengaluru arrested ex-corporator and rowdy-sheeter V Nagaraj, who went underground after Rs 14.8 crore in demonetized notes were seized from his house on April 14.
- HYDERABAD: The Dundigal police on Thursday arrested 2 persons for attempting to rape a girl during the wee hours of Wednesday near Bowrampet forest.
12 May 2017
