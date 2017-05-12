In Your World — US FBI director sacking row; anti-terror raids in Bangladesh & more
- US President Donald Trump stoked another controversy saying that he had asked the former FBI director James Comey thrice whether he was the target of the agency’s investigations. The comment has prompted allegations of Presidential interference in the intelligence agency’s functioning. Trump also admitted that he did think of the Russian connection while sacking Comey, who was investing the Eurasian country’s meddling in the 2016 Presidential polls.
- North Korean foreign ministry said Pyongyang would seek the extradition of anyone involved in what it says was a CIA-backed plot to kill leader Kim Jung Un last month with a biochemical poison. Pyongyang on Thursday outlined the North’s allegation that the CIA and South Korea’s intelligence agency bribed and coerced a North Korean man into joining in the assassination plot.
- Beijing is ready to host the Belt and Road Forum on May 14 and 15. The “One Belt, One Road” Initiative is the brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and aims to build a “new Silk Road” of ports, railways and roads to expand trade in a vast arc of countries across Asia, Africa and Europe. The Asian Development Bank said that the region needs an investment of $26 trillion by 2030 for the continuous economic growth.
- Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski met with Julio Borges, the President of Venezuela’s National Assembly, who is in Lima lobbying for support against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Kuczynski said that Peru has no “desire to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries” but “will be there at the table for discussions, at the start of efforts to search for a peaceful solution to these problems.”
- Police in Bangladesh said five suspected militants have been killed during a police raid amid a crackdown on radical groups in the north western city of Rajshahi. Police opened fire at suspects after they started shooting from inside a house on Thursday morning, following officials cordoning it off overnight. Police said two children and their mother were rescued from the house and several security officials were hurt in the raid.
