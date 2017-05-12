LIVE TV
  3. Kolkata Wrap — Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid defiant; city gears up for season last IPL match & more

Kolkata Wrap — Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid defiant; city gears up for season last IPL match & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 May 2017 12:16 PM

  • The Shahi Imam of the Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata continues to defy the centre’s ban on red beacons. He said by virtue of being a religious leader, he is immune to the ban.

  • Investigators have gleaned that actor Vikram Chatterjee was speeding at 95 to 100 kilometres per hour when his car crashed on Rashbehari Avenue killing model Sonika Chauhan.

  • The city is gearing up to host its last IPL match of the season at Eden gardens on Saturday. Tickets for the match have already been sold out with only a few premium ones left online.

  • A team of sherpas opening routes at the Mount Everest have located the body of Paresh Nath near south col. He was part of a team that lost 3 members while trying to summit the mountain last year.

  • Kolkata is likely to witness another spell of rain and thundershowers over the next few days as current weather conditions are conducive for some pre-Monsoon showers.

First Published | 12 May 2017 12:16 PM
Tipu Sultan Masjid

