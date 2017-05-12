LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab wins thriller against Mumbai Indians; Delhi Daredevils look to continue winning ways against Pune

IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab wins thriller against Mumbai Indians; Delhi Daredevils look to continue winning ways against Pune

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 May 2017 9:17 PM

Kings XI Punjab held their nerves to keep their chances of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs alive as the visitors edged past Mumbai Indians by seven runs in a league encounter at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Requiring 16 off the final over, Mohit Sharma was clobbered for a six on the second ball before the Haryana medium pacer pulled things back to bowl three consecutive dots as Mumbai ended on 223/6 at the end.

In another game to be played on Friday, Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan won the toss and elected to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Both the sides made one change with Delhi including left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in place of West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite while Pune were without the services of leg-spinner Imran Tahir who was replaced by Adam Zampa.

First Published | 12 May 2017 9:05 PM
Read News On:

Shahbaz

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Tata Motors expects to meet BS-VI compliant norms before 2020

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor has been very helpful with her advice, says Soha Ali Khan

National

Electric vehicles are future of transportation in India: NITI Aayog CEO

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat settle for silver

More Videos

In Your World — US FBI director sacking row; anti-terror raids in Bangladesh & more

Kolkata Wrap — Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid defiant; city gears up for season last IPL match & more

Metro Wrap — Vector-borne diseases spreading in Delhi; Maha govt gives nod to coastal road project & more

Crime Wrap — Delhi Jal Board water tanker scam; trouble for actor Vikram Chatterjee & more

World Crime: 1,400 alleged gang members arrested in US; Mexican woman shot dead by local drug cartel

Snap Sports: KXIP keeps hope alive by beating MI; Murray makes an early exit

Business: GST on gold and silver may be set at 4%; TVS motors planning to move into Central America

IPL 2017: Bookies with lakhs arrested from Kanpur ahead of Mumbai Indians’ clash with Kings XI Punjab

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.