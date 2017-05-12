IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab wins thriller against Mumbai Indians; Delhi Daredevils look to continue winning ways against Pune

Kings XI Punjab held their nerves to keep their chances of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs alive as the visitors edged past Mumbai Indians by seven runs in a league encounter at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Requiring 16 off the final over, Mohit Sharma was clobbered for a six on the second ball before the Haryana medium pacer pulled things back to bowl three consecutive dots as Mumbai ended on 223/6 at the end.

In another game to be played on Friday, Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan won the toss and elected to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Both the sides made one change with Delhi including left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in place of West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite while Pune were without the services of leg-spinner Imran Tahir who was replaced by Adam Zampa.

